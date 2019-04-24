Yeah, we made the NFL draft about stocks

To understand the NFL draft, which starts tomorrow, think of a team's general manager as an investment manager. Both have to build a balanced portfolio and manage risk. Both sometimes pay too much for glamour instead of going for more solid, steady performers. Believe it or not, we can take this metaphor even further, which is what we do on today's show. Plus: Ford seeks the market for an electric truck, Lululemon pushes its menswear and Helvetica gets a makeover.