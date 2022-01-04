Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Corporate boards are finally starting to keep their diversity promises
Jan 4, 2022

Corporate boards are finally starting to keep their diversity promises

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also look at the impact of federal aid for small meat processors and examine a new index that delves into supply chain pressures.

Segments From this episode

New York Fed index looks at pandemic's effect on the global supply chain

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 4, 2022
The global supply chain pressure index shows that recent disruptions are extreme. But the labor situation is not represented.
The new global supply chain pressure index shows extreme disruption, according to one of its creators. Above, shipping containers at a British port.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

So how good were the holidays for retailers?

by Sean McHenry
Jan 4, 2022
Three small-business owners weigh in on how the shopping season went for them.
Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, retail sales were strong during the holiday season.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Recruiters and hiring platforms are having a busy but challenging time

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 4, 2022
They're facing the same labor market gap everyone else is. Employers need to sell themselves more than ever, one recruiter says.
With 11 million job openings and 7 million people searching work, employers are turning to recruiters and hiring sites to help fill worker shortages.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden administration pledges $1 billion to help small meatpackers compete

by Justin Ho
Jan 4, 2022
Just four companies process the lion's share of meat. Critics say that means high prices for consumers and low prices for ranchers.
Though the aid is meant to help smaller meatpackers expand their processing capacity, the industry is hampered by a shortage of workers.
Brent Stirton via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Corporate boards became more diverse in 2021

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 4, 2022
Representation of women and people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups increased significantly after 2020's pledges, data shows.
The number of directors from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups jumped by 25% last year, according to data from ISS Corporate Solutions.
PeopleImages via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022

by Savannah Maher
Jan 4, 2022
At more than 500,000 residents, Albuquerque, New Mexico is the largest city in the U.S. to experiment with zero-fare transit.
Cities across the country have used pandemic relief funds to pay for no-fare transit.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tangerine Beach Fossils
Natural Green Blazo
Right Words Wrong Time Carly Rae Jepsen
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Do It Chloe x Halle
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:58 PM PST
27:38
10:00 AM PST
34:59
1:55 PM PST
1:50
7:03 AM PST
9:26
3:00 AM PST
11:01
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it
As the economy gets more complex, we might need new ways to measure it
Ban on surprise medical bills goes into effect
Ban on surprise medical bills goes into effect
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime
What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict means for Silicon Valley
What Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict means for Silicon Valley