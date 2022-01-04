Corporate boards are finally starting to keep their diversity promises
We'll also look at the impact of federal aid for small meat processors and examine a new index that delves into supply chain pressures.
Segments From this episode
New York Fed index looks at pandemic's effect on the global supply chain
The global supply chain pressure index shows that recent disruptions are extreme. But the labor situation is not represented.
So how good were the holidays for retailers?
Three small-business owners weigh in on how the shopping season went for them.
Recruiters and hiring platforms are having a busy but challenging time
They're facing the same labor market gap everyone else is. Employers need to sell themselves more than ever, one recruiter says.
Biden administration pledges $1 billion to help small meatpackers compete
Just four companies process the lion's share of meat. Critics say that means high prices for consumers and low prices for ranchers.
Corporate boards became more diverse in 2021
Representation of women and people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups increased significantly after 2020's pledges, data shows.
Albuquerque’s bus system starts zero-fare experiment for 2022
At more than 500,000 residents, Albuquerque, New Mexico is the largest city in the U.S. to experiment with zero-fare transit.
