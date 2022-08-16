Consumer sentiment has an income divide
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A tale of two sales reports. Plus, delivery drivers want heat safety measures, and how pandemic-era transplants changed a small town.
Segments From this episode
What Walmart and Home Depot's rising sales say about consumer sentiment
Walmart customers are thinking about rising prices. Home Depot customers are thinking about rising interest rates.
What might new leadership at ERCOT mean for the troubled Texas power grid?
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' new CEO has experience working under a different power pricing model — a capacity market.
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers
The workday of a package delivery driver is never easy. High temperatures and humidity make them worse.
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Skyrocketing housing costs are driving out the local labor force, leaving all kinds of businesses in the small town short-staffed.
At some universities, tenure may become a thing of the past. That could have an economic impact.
Academics want it. Critics want to restrict it. The issue could affect a state's ability to recruit educators.
Ice cream trucks struggle despite the heat
Ice cream trucks are raising prices to keep up with increasing costs. That's putting a chill in sales, Christina Morales of The New York Times reports.
Music from the episode
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib
Blow Beyonce
Inner CIty Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Gaye
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Honey Jack D Smoke
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer