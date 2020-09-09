SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Change is in the air
Sep 9, 2020

Change is in the air

And not just because it's nearly fall. Today, we're looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all kinds of businesses.

COVID-19

U.S. ports busier than ever as East-West shipping rebounds

by Justin Ho
Sep 9, 2020
Fueled by pandemic-driven online shopping and holiday buying, goods are flowing in after a dip.
Containers are offloaded at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest port which was relatively quiet during the early months of the pandemic.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
LVMH pulls out of Tiffany deal because of tariffs threat

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 9, 2020
But it could also have something to do with how luxury retail is doing during the pandemic.
A customer wearing a face mask walks past shops of luxury brands Tiffany's and Guerin at a mall in Paris. Luxury goods sales are down during the pandemic.
Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images
As restaurants liquidate, auctioneers and buyers line up

by Andy Uhler
Sep 9, 2020
Umbrellas and patio furniture are fetching top dollar, and there's a strong marked for used ovens and grills.
A Fuddruckers restaurant in Hialeah, Florida, on March 3, 2018. Luby's Inc. plans to sell its 30 company-owned Fuddruckers.
Phillip Pessar/Flickr
Amidst the pandemic takeout shift: A look back at the history of food to go

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Sep 9, 2020
Food to go, goes way back.
Kanawa Studio/Getty Images
COVID-19

Audio diary: Returning to the office

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 9, 2020
We hear from listeners about returning to their workplaces for the first time since March to grab supplies for home.
An empty office in Seattle, Washington. Returning to the office to grab supplies for home can bring up unexpected emotions.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

For Golding Barge Line, business during the pandemic is 'definitely painful'

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Sep 9, 2020
The coronavirus is making it difficult for the American oil industry's supply chain.
A barge passes on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
