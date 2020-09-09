Sep 9, 2020
Change is in the air
And not just because it's nearly fall. Today, we're looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all kinds of businesses.
Segments From this episode
U.S. ports busier than ever as East-West shipping rebounds
Fueled by pandemic-driven online shopping and holiday buying, goods are flowing in after a dip.
LVMH pulls out of Tiffany deal because of tariffs threat
But it could also have something to do with how luxury retail is doing during the pandemic.
As restaurants liquidate, auctioneers and buyers line up
Umbrellas and patio furniture are fetching top dollar, and there's a strong marked for used ovens and grills.
Amidst the pandemic takeout shift: A look back at the history of food to go
Food to go, goes way back.
Audio diary: Returning to the office
We hear from listeners about returning to their workplaces for the first time since March to grab supplies for home.
For Golding Barge Line, business during the pandemic is 'definitely painful'
The coronavirus is making it difficult for the American oil industry's supply chain.
