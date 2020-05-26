COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Can we have a 4-day workweek every week?
May 26, 2020

Plus: what it's like to quarantine in an RV, and will Q3 be the 'fastest-growing quarter in U.S. history'?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Will the workweek shrink in a post-pandemic world?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 26, 2020
Many companies have gone remote. Is a four-day workweek next?
A man works on his laptop while waiting for a train in Tokyo in April. Tuning out work often can help us do our best thinking, one expert says.
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. business lobby warns administration against ending Hong Kong's status

by Scott Tong
May 26, 2020
U.S. officials suggest countering Beijing by downgrading ties with Hong Kong, drawing protests from business lobby.
Protesters take over the streets of Hong Kong last year. The global financial center is at risk of losing its special status with the U.S.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

For one Denver couple, home is a 25-foot RV

by Amy Scott
May 26, 2020
They wanted to save money and live more simply. Then came quarantine.
Rebecca and Michael Nunziato live in an RV in Denver, with a cat, dog and hedgehog.
Courtesy Michael and Rebecca Nunziato
COVID-19

Is social distancing possible on Broadway? A discussion with Eva Price

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 26, 2020
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with the Tony-winning producer about the future of the theater.
The Palace Theatre on the opening night of "West Side Story" in 2009.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
The Thrill Is Gone B.B. King
We Need A Resolution Aaliyah
Redbone Childish Gambino
Guess Who's Back Scarface, JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel
Deceptacon Le Tigre
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

