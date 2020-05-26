May 26, 2020
Can we have a 4-day workweek every week?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: what it's like to quarantine in an RV, and will Q3 be the 'fastest-growing quarter in U.S. history'?
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Will the workweek shrink in a post-pandemic world?
Many companies have gone remote. Is a four-day workweek next?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
U.S. business lobby warns administration against ending Hong Kong's status
U.S. officials suggest countering Beijing by downgrading ties with Hong Kong, drawing protests from business lobby.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
For one Denver couple, home is a 25-foot RV
They wanted to save money and live more simply. Then came quarantine.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Is social distancing possible on Broadway? A discussion with Eva Price
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with the Tony-winning producer about the future of the theater.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
The Thrill Is Gone B.B. King
We Need A Resolution Aaliyah
Redbone Childish Gambino
Guess Who's Back Scarface, JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel
Deceptacon Le Tigre
Deceptacon Le Tigre
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.