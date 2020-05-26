Is social distancing possible on Broadway? A discussion with Eva Price
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Is social distancing possible on Broadway? A discussion with Eva Price
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Earlier this month, the Broadway League announced all shows will be on hold until at least September. All productions have been shut down since mid-March, and some, including Disney’s “Frozen” musical, have said they are closing permanently.
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Tony-winning producer Eva Price about the future of Broadway and leading “Jagged Little Pill” through this pandemic-induced time of uncertainty. She talks to her cast and crew weekly.
“We just talk about our week and try and just distract and connect about anything other than the fact that we’re not performing eight times a week,” Price said. “When we get into that, it’s really depressing and sad, and more depressing and sad is when we get into the question of when we’re coming back.”
Price isn’t sure when Broadway will reopen but suspects it will be at least a few more months, given all the hurdles facing the industry.
“It’s the antithesis of who we are,” Price said. “There’s no social distance for a love scene or a dance scene or a duet.”
She said knowing that “Jagged Little Pill,” based on the Alanis Morissette album, will eventually reopen is what helps her sleep at night. “The things that wake me up is the how,” she said. “How much money will it cost? How much time will it take? What will the restrictions be for our cast and audiences? I do think about it every corner of the day.”
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.