Biden’s economic think tank
Nov 30, 2020

Biden’s economic think tank

Those named Monday come from diverse backgrounds, and a Black woman has been nominated to helm the CEA for the first time. Plus, a look at COVID-19 in food deserts.

Segments From this episode

Biden announces his "economic think tank"

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 30, 2020
The picks for the Council of Economic Advisers are a diverse group. If confirmed, Cecilia Rouse will be the first Black woman to lead the council.
President-elect Joe Biden has selected several labor economists for his economic team.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
The proposed S&P and IHS Market merger is all about consolidating data services

by Andy Uhler
Nov 30, 2020
As Wall Street trading now relies heavily on computers and AI, data used to analyze various sectors is a valuable commodity.
Trading on Wall Street these days is different from what it used to be even 15 or 20 years ago.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Risk of getting COVID at the grocery store is higher in low-income neighborhoods

by Samantha Fields
Nov 30, 2020
In part because they're more crowded and people stay longer, researchers found.
A bodega worker restocks produce in Brooklyn earlier this year.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
United States of Work

How this independent movie theater reopened for in-person screenings

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 30, 2020
Individual donations and corporate philanthropy have helped the Belcourt’s bottom line.
Seats roped off for social distancing inside one of the Belcourt Theatre’s screening rooms in Nashville.
Courtesy of the Belcourt Theater
Music from the episode

A Little Push Mocky
Every Day is a New Day Sun Glitters
Komorebi Craft Spells
Alright Tycho
Satellite STRFKR

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
