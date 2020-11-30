Nov 30, 2020
Biden’s economic think tank
Those named Monday come from diverse backgrounds, and a Black woman has been nominated to helm the CEA for the first time. Plus, a look at COVID-19 in food deserts.
Segments From this episode
Biden announces his "economic think tank"
The picks for the Council of Economic Advisers are a diverse group. If confirmed, Cecilia Rouse will be the first Black woman to lead the council.
The proposed S&P and IHS Market merger is all about consolidating data services
As Wall Street trading now relies heavily on computers and AI, data used to analyze various sectors is a valuable commodity.
Risk of getting COVID at the grocery store is higher in low-income neighborhoods
In part because they're more crowded and people stay longer, researchers found.
How this independent movie theater reopened for in-person screenings
Individual donations and corporate philanthropy have helped the Belcourt’s bottom line.
Music from the episode
A Little Push Mocky
Every Day is a New Day Sun Glitters
Komorebi Craft Spells
Alright Tycho
Satellite STRFKR
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer