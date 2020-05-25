COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

As states reopen, which rules apply to which businesses?
May 25, 2020

As states reopen, which rules apply to which businesses?

Plus: a program in California focused on housing the homeless during the pandemic, high school seniors facing a difficult decision and the life-saving properties of soap.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Businesses navigate uncertainty around reopening rules

by Kristin Schwab
May 25, 2020
Business owners are calling the NFIB with questions about how different rules work in different states, and sometimes different counties within those states.
As states — and counties — begin reopening at different stages, it can be hard for businesses to know what they can and can't do.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Check Your Balance ™️

Many high school seniors in the "class of COVID" are rethinking their college plans

by Samantha Fields
May 14, 2020
Some are choosing cheaper schools, taking gap years, or staying closer to home. Others are hoping that, if college is online in the fall, tuition might be lower.
With all the economic uncertainty, and lack of clarity over whether college campuses will open in the fall, many high school seniors are still deciding what to do next year.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How are people managing yard sales in the age of social distancing?

by Erika Beras
May 25, 2020
Some states, as they start to reopen, are putting out guidelines for those who want to sell items at garage, stoop and yard sales.
States are setting guidelines for safe garage and yard sales to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images
COVID-19

Life in a hotel turned homeless shelter

by Amy Scott and Bennett Purser
May 25, 2020
A California nonprofit takes on the challenging task of providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A California hotel room houses a tenant through Project Roomkey.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

For some small businesses, the uncertainties of reopening might be greater than lockdown

by Alli Fam
May 25, 2020
A vintage cafe and clothing store adapted to lockdown with a new business model. What will a partial reopening mean?
Heartfelt Vintage usually serves teas and cakes to its customers.
Courtesy Kate Ashwell
COVID-19

Soap saves countless lives every year. Here's how it was invented

by Andie Corban
May 25, 2020
Cody Cassidy, author of "Who Ate the First Oyster?" said the inventor of soap had no idea about its life-saving potential.
More soap use can save lives, the World Health Organization says.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
COVID-19

Minnesota grapples with returning "snowbirds"

by Dan Kraker
May 25, 2020
More than 44,000 people leave in the winter and return in the summer, boosting local economies but raising COVID-19 fears.
Terry Teich and Mark Walters pan for gold in a dry creek bed in Arizona. The "snowbirds" returned to their home in Duluth, Minnesota, in early May.
Courtesy of Mark Walter and Terry Teich
Music from the episode

Red Light Kisses Lake Street Dive
Undercover Sad Puppy
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Seven Light Years (Instrumental) RJD2
Decade Ben Böhmer, Jan Blomqvist
OK Fine Whatever TOPS

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference