May 25, 2020
As states reopen, which rules apply to which businesses?
Plus: a program in California focused on housing the homeless during the pandemic, high school seniors facing a difficult decision and the life-saving properties of soap.
Stories From this episode
Businesses navigate uncertainty around reopening rules
Business owners are calling the NFIB with questions about how different rules work in different states, and sometimes different counties within those states.
Many high school seniors in the "class of COVID" are rethinking their college plans
Some are choosing cheaper schools, taking gap years, or staying closer to home. Others are hoping that, if college is online in the fall, tuition might be lower.
How are people managing yard sales in the age of social distancing?
Some states, as they start to reopen, are putting out guidelines for those who want to sell items at garage, stoop and yard sales.
Life in a hotel turned homeless shelter
A California nonprofit takes on the challenging task of providing support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some small businesses, the uncertainties of reopening might be greater than lockdown
A vintage cafe and clothing store adapted to lockdown with a new business model. What will a partial reopening mean?
Soap saves countless lives every year. Here's how it was invented
Cody Cassidy, author of "Who Ate the First Oyster?" said the inventor of soap had no idea about its life-saving potential.
Minnesota grapples with returning "snowbirds"
More than 44,000 people leave in the winter and return in the summer, boosting local economies but raising COVID-19 fears.
Music from the episode
Red Light Kisses Lake Street Dive
Undercover Sad Puppy
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Decade Ben Böhmer, Jan Blomqvist
OK Fine Whatever TOPS
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through tough times.
tough times.