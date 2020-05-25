During lockdowns, businesses across the world have been innovating new ways to hold onto customers. And for some, that has meant a completely new business model.

(Courtesy Kate Ashwell)

Kate Ashwell runs a vintage clothing store and cafe called Heartfelt Vintage, located in Bristol, United Kingdom. Her husband, Will, bakes the cakes they usually serve to customers in the store. Now the couple, along with a newly recruited team of out-of-work small-business owners, are delivering hundreds of afternoon teas (and cakes) a week to people’s doorsteps.

The delivery business has been booming, and the two are actually “turning over more than before lockdown.” For the Ashwells, the uncertainty ahead looms large. Kate explained that the beginning of reopening is tricky because they “can’t [make] a living on six to eight people having tea on a Saturday.” The delivery business they’ve developed has become more dependable, so the couple plan to keep it up until social-distancing measures are much more relaxed.

