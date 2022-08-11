As housing costs climb, legislation targets homelessness
More cities and states are making it illegal to sleep outside, and that worries housing advocates. Plus, tribal casinos rebound and wildfire mitigation businesses boom.
What can the producer price index tell us about inflation?
The PPI offers a glimpse into what you might be paying for goods and services in the very near future.
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside
In Missouri, it’s now illegal. In Tennessee, it can be a felony. But criminalizing homelessness could make it harder for people to find homes.
"This is your principal calling": Schools get creative to boost attendance
Principals are calling, texting and throwing pizza parties in an effort to bring down chronic absenteeism that can affect funding.
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures
Tribal casinos brought in a record $39 billion in 2021, a 40% increase from 2020. That will pay for government operations and social services in tribal communities.
Cities like Detroit turn to new weapons detection tech to try to prevent gun violence
The city paid more than $1.3 million for a system it's using to screen people headed to popular gathering spots.
The business of "wildfire survival" is booming
Tree trimming and brush clearing around a home can improve its chances of making it through a blaze — but those services can be costly.
