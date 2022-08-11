The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

As housing costs climb, legislation targets homelessness
Aug 11, 2022

More cities and states are making it illegal to sleep outside, and that worries housing advocates. Plus, tribal casinos rebound and wildfire mitigation businesses boom.

Segments From this episode

What can the producer price index tell us about inflation?

by Lily Jamali
Aug 11, 2022
The PPI offers a glimpse into what you might be paying for goods and services in the very near future.
The producer price index declined by half a percentage point in July. That's consistent with other measures that suggest an easing of inflation pressures.
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images for H&M
As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside 

by Samantha Fields
Aug 11, 2022
In Missouri, it’s now illegal. In Tennessee, it can be a felony. But criminalizing homelessness could make it harder for people to find homes.
Some states are making it a crime for people to stay on the street, but being arrested can increase the difficulty of finding housing and employment.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
"This is your principal calling": Schools get creative to boost attendance

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 11, 2022
Principals are calling, texting and throwing pizza parties in an effort to bring down chronic absenteeism that can affect funding.
In some places, average daily attendance determines how much money schools get from the state.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures

by Savannah Maher
Aug 11, 2022
Tribal casinos brought in a record $39 billion in 2021, a 40% increase from 2020. That will pay for government operations and social services in tribal communities.
Fresh demand for recreation and gaming, pent up during the pandemic, has helped casinos rebound.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Cities like Detroit turn to new weapons detection tech to try to prevent gun violence

by Eli Newman
Aug 11, 2022
The city paid more than $1.3 million for a system it's using to screen people headed to popular gathering spots.
To promote safety, venues are increasingly using to technology that can detect weapons. Above, a fan goes through a security checkpoint before an NFL game in Cleveland.
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
The business of "wildfire survival" is booming

by Kaleb Roedel
Aug 11, 2022
Tree trimming and brush clearing around a home can improve its chances of making it through a blaze — but those services can be costly.
Dustin Carlson, a foreman with Wilderness Forestry, uses a high-powered weed trimmer on brush in northwest Reno, Nevada.
Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau
Music from the episode

Canyons Chris Pickering
Notion Tash Sultana
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats Feat. Moses Boyd & Nerija
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Dreams The Cranberries

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

