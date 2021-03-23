Mar 23, 2021
Achieving “herd immunity” and returning to the workplace is pretty complicated
Also on today's show: Appliance shortages are holding up home improvement and construction, and why retailers are opening so many brick-and-mortar stores this year.
Corporate bond yields have been rising, too
Bond investors are demanding higher corporate bond yields. That's a good sign about where the economy's headed this year.
Appliance shortages hold up home improvement and new construction
Homebuilders are passing the costs of delays on to consumers because demand for houses is so high.
Why are retailers opening so many stores in 2021?
Many are discount chains occupying newly vacant space. Some stores offer experiences only available in person.
When will there be enough herd immunity to return to the workplace?
For COVID-19, predictions of what it will take to reach herd immunity vary wildly, and it's more complicated than one magic number.
Is the tax code racist?
Professor Dorothy Brown of Emory University became a "detective," searching for data on how the tax code impacts Black Americans.
For this stationery retailer, it's been a sympathy card kind of year
A Michigan stationery retailer saw a big sales trend last year: sympathy cards with a "We're in this together" message.
