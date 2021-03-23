The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Achieving “herd immunity” and returning to the workplace is pretty complicated
Mar 23, 2021

Achieving “herd immunity” and returning to the workplace is pretty complicated

Also on today's show: Appliance shortages are holding up home improvement and construction, and why retailers are opening so many brick-and-mortar stores this year.

Segments From this episode

Corporate bond yields have been rising, too

by Justin Ho
Mar 23, 2021
Bond investors are demanding higher corporate bond yields. That's a good sign about where the economy's headed this year.
Bond investors expect inflation to pick up this year, though Fed Chair Powell doesn't expect it to have a lasting impact on overall inflation.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Appliance shortages hold up home improvement and new construction

by Amy Scott
Mar 23, 2021
Homebuilders are passing the costs of delays on to consumers because demand for houses is so high.
Customers who order appliances such as refrigerators are waiting months for delivery.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Why are retailers opening so many stores in 2021?

by Marielle Segarra
Mar 23, 2021
Many are discount chains occupying newly vacant space. Some stores offer experiences only available in person.
Discount stores like Dollar Tree have been seeing a surge in sales.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

When will there be enough herd immunity to return to the workplace?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 23, 2021
For COVID-19, predictions of what it will take to reach herd immunity vary wildly, and it's more complicated than one magic number.
Don't count on herd immunity to eliminate workplace COVID-19 precautions just yet.
South_agency/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Is the tax code racist?

by Dorothy Brown
Mar 23, 2021
Professor Dorothy Brown of Emory University became a "detective," searching for data on how the tax code impacts Black Americans.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
My Economy

For this stationery retailer, it's been a sympathy card kind of year

by Sean McHenry
Mar 23, 2021
A Michigan stationery retailer saw a big sales trend last year: sympathy cards with a "We're in this together" message.
"Our 'Thinking of you' or sympathy cards just took off," Annie Lang Hartman said. "Ours are kind of more cheeky and funny, kind of like 'We're in this together.'"
Courtesy of Annie Lang Hartman
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Sister Owls Monster Rally
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
