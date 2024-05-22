Accommodations for long COVID
Long COVID can take people out of the workforce. Accommodations for the condition could work just like other disability needs.
Segments From this episode
Nvidia dominates in AI, but others are trying to chip away
The chipmaker's early focus on graphics processing technology created an advantage that is paying off hugely this year.
Dwindling savings and changing consumer tastes have hit Target hard
Meanwhile, its competitors are doing pretty well, including Walmart, where groceries account for 60% of sales.
Like the Fed, corporations also eagerly await economic data
This year, bigger-than-expected inflation reports are playing a role in determining when companies decide to borrow money by issuing bonds.
This pilot-in-training hopes his new career will come with added financial stability for him and his family.
When we spoke last winter, Adam Kephart of Poulsbo, Washington, was working towards his commercial pilots’ license. He comes to us now with a career update.
Buy Now, Pay Later platforms will soon be more regulated
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced new rules today requiring companies like Afterpay and Klarna to investigate when customers dispute a charge, and issue refunds for returned products. They'll also have to provide periodic billing statements.
Employers can offer a new benefit: Matching student loan payments with 401(k) contributions
A study finds participants are likely to be better off than without the benefit.
Music from the episode
"Air Pockets" Mocky
"Hanging Gardens" Classixx
"High Tide" Brothertiger
"All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi)" Germany Germany, Kotomi
"The Bridge" Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer