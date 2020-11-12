Nov 12, 2020
A “taste of normalcy” for some Baltimore students
On today's show: Some students in Baltimore are back in the classroom but still learning online. And a look at what a "skinny" COVID-19 relief package would, or wouldn't, do for people who need it.
Consumer prices didn't rise in October. That may not be good news.
Low inflation is a sign that the recovery may be losing steam.
As bank account yields fall, deposits are on the rise
People have been seeking safety for their money during the pandemic. With fewer things to spend it on, the cash piles up.
How consumers are spending
We hear from several consumers about their spending habits and the price changes they’ve noticed as COVID-19 continues.
Baltimore students get a "taste of normalcy" at center for remote learning
Amid the pandemic, about 1,000 of the most vulnerable students have been attending a form of in-person school.
