A “taste of normalcy” for some Baltimore students
Nov 12, 2020

On today's show: Some students in Baltimore are back in the classroom but still learning online. And a look at what a "skinny" COVID-19 relief package would, or wouldn't, do for people who need it.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Consumer prices didn't rise in October. That may not be good news.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 12, 2020
Low inflation is a sign that the recovery may be losing steam.
Customers shop at an Arizona mall in June. Flat prices across the economy might be a sign of weakness.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
COVID-19

As bank account yields fall, deposits are on the rise

by Justin Ho
Nov 12, 2020
People have been seeking safety for their money during the pandemic. With fewer things to spend it on, the cash piles up.
People wait to use an ATM outside a Chase branch in New York City. Interest on savings has dropped since last year.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
How consumers are spending

We hear from several consumers about their spending habits and the price changes they’ve noticed as COVID-19 continues.
COVID-19

Baltimore students get a "taste of normalcy" at center for remote learning

by Amy Scott
Nov 12, 2020
Amid the pandemic, about 1,000 of the most vulnerable students have been attending a form of in-person school.
Christian Muñoz Aguilar sits at his workstation. The 11-year-old helped supervise his four siblings while trying to do his own schoolwork.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Low Season Poolside
Feather Little Dragon
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
