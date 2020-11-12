After four straight months of increases, consumer prices held steady in the month of October, according to figures out Thursday from the Labor Department.

Sounds like good news for a pandemic-ravaged economy, right? But steady prices — even falling prices, in some cases — tell the story of an economic recovery that’s losing steam. It’s all a matter of supply and demand.

We’ve seen this supply and demand push and pull on prices right through the pandemic. Remember back in the summer when COVID-19 shut down food-processing plants and there were meat shortages? Supply fell and meat prices went up.

Now consumer demand in the economy is weakening and holding prices down.

With COVID surging, consumers don’t want to go out and spend money. And they may not be able to, said economist Dan North at credit insurer Euler Hermes North America.

“Restrictions — they’re already coming in some states,” he said. “It’s going to shut down significant parts of the economy like it did before, and it’ll make consumption very difficult.”

Fear of more job and income losses is also keeping demand down, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

“A lot of people are still very worried about overspending,” Stovall said. “If they do have a job, they’re worried about being furloughed with the additional spike in COVID.”

“We’re running into the end of the year; we’ve got an income cliff coming up for a bunch of people,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. The “income cliff” he’s referring to is the expiration of federal pandemic unemployment benefits at the end of the year. That adds up to billions a week in payments to more than 13 million Americans.

And that’s not all that’s set to run out.

“It’s not just the income. It’s the prohibition of evictions [and] foreclosures,” McMillan said. “In other words, there’s a lot of financial damage that isn’t showing up on the radar right now, but will start to show up very shortly.”

Unless, McMillan said, Congress extends those payments and protections before they expire in December.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse