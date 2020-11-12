As bank account yields fall, deposits are on the rise

Savings accounts haven’t paid out much interest for years now, and during the pandemic, yields have fallen even further.

Bankrate.com said so-called “high yield” savings accounts went from paying out 2.5% last year on average to paying less than 1% today. But as low as interest rates are in this economy, people are stashing money away nonetheless.

Banks aren’t paying much interest to savers because they can’t charge much interest to borrowers. The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates near zero, and mortgage rates are near record lows.

“We’ve had to drop our yields on savings rates significantly to adjust to the new normal,” said Peter Alden, CEO of Bay State Savings Bank in Massachusetts.

This year, the bank lowered rates by almost half a percent on average across its accounts.

“We brought down our money market rates, our savings account rates. CD rates same thing, we’ve had to cut those down as well,” he said.

Even so, Alden said bank deposits have been rising this year.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said when the coronavirus pandemic started, people were worried about the economy and wanted to make sure their money was safe.

“People were worried more about the return of their money than the return on their money,” he said.

And those deposits have continued to grow. They’re now sitting at record highs.

Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economics and policy analysis at the New School in New York, said today’s savers are likely higher-income households, people who kept their jobs during the pandemic and have fewer things to spend their money on.

“And they’re saving their money on not going on European vacations, going out to dinner or riding the train or taking their car in to work,” she said.

Even though interest rates are low, Ghilarducci said all those savings aren’t likely to leave people’s bank accounts anytime soon.

She said what’s more likely over time is “that money will go to more foreign goods and services, and it will be socked away in financial accounts.”

In the meantime, all those deposits are money that’s not flowing into the American economy.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What is it like to search for a job right now? Unemployment fell in October to 6.9%, and people have been coming back into the workforce after losing jobs or giving up on looking for one earlier in the pandemic. But looking for jobs isn’t getting any easier. The key stat right now when it comes to finding a new job? There are nearly twice as many job seekers as there are job openings. Read More Collapse