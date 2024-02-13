National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A so-so CPI
Feb 13, 2024

A so-so CPI

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Inflation didn't fall as much as some economists predicted, but it's not all doom and gloom either.

Segments From this episode

Inflation falls, but not as much as expected

by Matt Levin
Feb 13, 2024
The CPI rose 3.1% in January compared to a year ago.
A major factor in core inflation is shelter costs. But the way the CPI calculates rent lags a bit behind current rent prices.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
When an item costs more but you still need it? That's "inelastic demand."

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 13, 2024
Despite inflation, people still buy as much food, medicine, gasoline — even coffee.
The price of baby food and formula is up 8.7% year over year, according to the latest CPI.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
China's economy has "downshifted fundamentally over the past couple of years"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 13, 2024
"If we have a China that's growing more slowly, there's less opportunity" globally, says economist Adam Posen.
Consumer prices in China have been falling for too long.
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

For a performing arts teacher in Boise, work is steady, but it's a "constant hustle"

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 13, 2024
Spending on services is up, but Leta Harris Neustaedter says business at her Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio has its ebbs and flows.
Leta Harris Neustaedter leads an acting camp, part of her Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio.
Courtesy Leta Harris Neustaedter
Some economists say monetary policy is too restrictive and fiscal policy is too stimulative. Huh?

by Justin Ho
Feb 13, 2024
The two aims shouldn't compete, they say.
The Federal Reserve has been using monetary policy to slow down the economy. Congress and the White House have used fiscal policy to energize it. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 13, 2024
They used to sell as a guilty pleasure to be hidden away. Now they're cool and out in the open.
Books Inc. in Mountain View, California went from a couple shelves of romance to a full bay in recent years.
Meghan McCarty Carino/Marketplace
Music from the episode

"melt" Kehlani
"Tiki Room Rendezvouz" Lee Rosevere
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Chartreuse" Capital Cities

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

