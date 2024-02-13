A so-so CPI
Inflation didn't fall as much as some economists predicted, but it's not all doom and gloom either.
Segments From this episode
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
The CPI rose 3.1% in January compared to a year ago.
When an item costs more but you still need it? That's "inelastic demand."
Despite inflation, people still buy as much food, medicine, gasoline — even coffee.
China's economy has "downshifted fundamentally over the past couple of years"
"If we have a China that's growing more slowly, there's less opportunity" globally, says economist Adam Posen.
For a performing arts teacher in Boise, work is steady, but it's a "constant hustle"
Spending on services is up, but Leta Harris Neustaedter says business at her Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio has its ebbs and flows.
Some economists say monetary policy is too restrictive and fiscal policy is too stimulative. Huh?
The two aims shouldn't compete, they say.
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
They used to sell as a guilty pleasure to be hidden away. Now they're cool and out in the open.
Music from the episode
The team
