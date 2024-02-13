For a performing arts teacher in Boise, work is steady, but it’s a “constant hustle”
For a performing arts teacher in Boise, work is steady, but it's a "constant hustle"
We talk a lot about the goods we buy, and where we buy them, but goods make up only a portion of personal expenditures.
The larger part is services, and that sector continues to expand. But despite the growth, that doesn’t mean it’s easy out there for service providers. Leta Harris Neustaedter, owner of Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio in Boise, Idaho, is one of those service providers. A licensed clinical social worker, she offers counseling as well as music and acting instruction.
Each of her varied services ebbs and flows in its own way, she reports.
“I would say my overall income is fairly steady, but it’s a constant hustle,” Neustaedter said.
