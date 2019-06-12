From fresh food to a new backyard fence, it’s spending season
As the summer season ramps up, consumer prices are mostly steady. The consumer price index barely rose during the month of May, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Labor released Wednesday. Prices increased only 0.1%, much of that going to health care, housing and everyday food items. So we asked some loyal price watchers what they’ve noticed lately. From produce to gasoline, they’re certainly spending.
Marketplace spoke to Kelsey Sprowell about building a fence for her backyard in Iowa City, Iowa. To save money on labor costs, she enlisted the help of her family to build it over Memorial Day weekend. Michael DeVitt, in Boise, Idaho, has also been saving money. He’s noticed grocery prices, at least where he lives, have gone down.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
