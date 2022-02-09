Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A road map of inflation
Feb 8, 2022

Also on today's episode: why Peloton's CEO stepped down but stayed on, and why shorting the stock market is always a gamble.

Segments From this episode

Will inflated prices come back down? Mostly no.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 8, 2022
When conditions leading to inflation ease, don't get your hopes up that prices will go the other way.
The prices of things that tend to be volatile, like energy, may dip when the factors that cause inflation ease. But goods like clothing or home appliances? Probably not so much.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live

by Andie Corban , Sean McHenry and Anais Amin
Feb 8, 2022
We zoomed in on the cities where inflation has risen the most and the least.
Food prices were up 6.3% in December from the same period a year earlier, according to the most recent consumer price index.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives

by Lily Jamali
Feb 8, 2022
John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and CEO, is handing the reins to a leader with different experience, a moment many startups put off.
Peloton's John Foley is leaving the CEO position after business turned down, but he's staying on as executive chairman.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price

by Victoria Craig
Feb 8, 2022
"We feel super rich," one visiting couple said.
A Ukrainian tourist poses for a picture near the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Why “the house” always wins on Wall Street

by Spencer Jakab
Feb 8, 2022
In a new book, Wall Street Journal editor Spencer Jakab argues that the GameStop short squeeze did little to change power dynamics on Wall Street.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Comfort Zone (Feat. Khundi Panda) Lym en, Khundi Panda
Confessions Sudan Archives
Square One CRAFT
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Breaking Your Silence Generationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

