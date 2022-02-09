A road map of inflation
Also on today's episode: why Peloton's CEO stepped down but stayed on, and why shorting the stock market is always a gamble.
Segments From this episode
Will inflated prices come back down? Mostly no.
When conditions leading to inflation ease, don't get your hopes up that prices will go the other way.
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live
We zoomed in on the cities where inflation has risen the most and the least.
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives
John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and CEO, is handing the reins to a leader with different experience, a moment many startups put off.
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price
"We feel super rich," one visiting couple said.
Why “the house” always wins on Wall Street
In a new book, Wall Street Journal editor Spencer Jakab argues that the GameStop short squeeze did little to change power dynamics on Wall Street.
Music from the episode
Comfort Zone (Feat. Khundi Panda) Lym en, Khundi Panda
Confessions Sudan Archives
Square One CRAFT
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Breaking Your Silence Generationals
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer