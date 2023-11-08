A “laddered” continuing resolution, explained
The House GOP comes up with a new strategy for staving off a government shutdown without a budget deal. Plus, why you can't buy a house on an app — yet.
Segments From this episode
House GOP considers a "laddered" continuing resolution as a government funding stopgap
House Republicans are considering different funding expiration dates for different parts of government, instead of one deadline for all.
More people are falling behind on debt, but fewer are in collections
Just before the pandemic, the New York Fed found that about 9% of people had bills that ended up in collections. Now, less than 5% do.
Why isn't there an Amazon for real estate?
Despite the world going digital, homebuying is still a highly analog process. James Rodriquez of Insider discusses the quest for a superapp.
Owner of crafts and gift shop brings local artists' work to her community
Ashley Morken of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, has been expanding her staff and adjusting to new responsibilities.
Pilot shortage spurs six-figure bonus offers and poaching of personnel
An American Airlines unit is offering $250,000 bonuses to attract pilots from freight and other carriers. FedEx, though, has a suplus.
For some small businesses, creating content is big business
Many small business owners rely on content creation to boost sales, promote their brands and even generate additional revenue.
