A “laddered” continuing resolution, explained
Nov 8, 2023

A "laddered" continuing resolution, explained

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The House GOP comes up with a new strategy for staving off a government shutdown without a budget deal. Plus, why you can't buy a house on an app — yet.

Segments From this episode

House GOP considers a "laddered" continuing resolution as a government funding stopgap

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 8, 2023
House Republicans are considering different funding expiration dates for different parts of government, instead of one deadline for all.
"Laddered" continuing resolution is a new term to a lot of people, though Roll Call says the technique was used back in the early '90s.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
More people are falling behind on debt, but fewer are in collections

by Samantha Fields
Nov 8, 2023
Just before the pandemic, the New York Fed found that about 9% of people had bills that ended up in collections. Now, less than 5% do.
Medical debt previously made up about 60% of debt in collections. But data shows it doesn’t tell you much about someone’s creditworthiness.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why isn't there an Amazon for real estate?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Nov 8, 2023
Despite the world going digital, homebuying is still a highly analog process. James Rodriquez of Insider discusses the quest for a superapp.
While the initial house hunt can be done online, arranging inspections, figuring out escrow and other tasks tend to be done in person, on the phone and on paper.
Shaun Curry/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Owner of crafts and gift shop brings local artists' work to her community

by Sofia Terenzio
Nov 8, 2023
Ashley Morken of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota, has been expanding her staff and adjusting to new responsibilities.
Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota. "I really feel the responsibility to keep this sustainable, to be able to keep it going," she said.
Courtesy Morken
Pilot shortage spurs six-figure bonus offers and poaching of personnel

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 8, 2023
An American Airlines unit is offering $250,000 bonuses to attract pilots from freight and other carriers. FedEx, though, has a suplus.
Between a shrinking pool of trained pilots and early retirements during the pandemic, the pilot shortage has been years in the making.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
For some small businesses, creating content is big business

by Justin Ho
Nov 8, 2023
Many small business owners rely on content creation to boost sales, promote their brands and even generate additional revenue.
Video production on social media is a mainstay of content for small businesses. Sometimes it's meant to promote their offerings, but sometimes the content itself generates revenue.
demaerre/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
City Slicker J-Walk
Make Me One Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
Stay Tuned Wuh Oh
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

