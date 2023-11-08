Owner of crafts and gift shop brings local artists’ work to her community
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
The holiday retail season is right around the corner. The National Retail Federation expects sales to increase by 3% to 4% in November and December. But running a small retail business can be stressful any time of year — and it’s especially hard to do alone.
“We have two new full-time people, which is new for us and me,” said Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued, a handmade crafts and gift shop in Fargo, North Dakota. “And so now I really feel the responsibility to keep this sustainable, to be able to keep it going, because I can’t just be a one woman show with this.”
Morken joined “Marketplace” to talk about her retail business, including how her responsibilities as owner have changed.
