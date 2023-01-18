For this toy store, it’s a race to restock the shelves

While U.S. retail sales overall slumped 1.1% in December, according to the Commerce Department, some retailers still saw a busy holiday shopping season. And for Irene Kesselman, the owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, sales were so strong, her biggest challenge is to try and replenish her inventory.

“This week alone, we received over 150 boxes of merchandise and we are getting it out as quickly as we can,” said Kesselman. “And it will take me probably two to four months to fill the store again.”

According to the Commerce Department’s data, which breaks down sales by business category, retailers like Kesselman fall under the classification “sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores,” which actually saw a slight uptick in sales for December.

For Kesselman, restocking is a bit of a race against time as she tries to prepare for her next big shopping season. “Easter this year is early,” she said. “It just means that we have to have Easter product in earlier.”

To listen to Kesselman’s story, use the media player above.