While retail sales were up 0.6% for August, gasoline prices were a big driver. For some retailers, like Irene Kesselman at Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, August turned out to be a little slower than the headline numbers.

“Our business right now is holding steady,” said Kesselman. “We were flat for the month of August. However, we are up for the year, and we are up for the month of September thus far.”

Yet for Kesselman, the holiday season is right around the corner, and that means building out inventory.

“Our biggest challenge right now is always the prep season for holiday because it takes a lot of work and my staff has to unpack a lot of boxes and check in a lot of merchandise,” said Kesselman. “But no matter what, my staff manages to do what they need to do to get the merchandise checked in.”

