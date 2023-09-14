How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how

After a flat August, this North Carolina toy store is already looking forward to the holidays

Sean McHenry Sep 14, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"We are selling a lot of Halloween products right now," said Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, NC. "And certainly we'll move into the Christmas season shortly thereafter." Ariel Jackson

After a flat August, this North Carolina toy store is already looking forward to the holidays

Sean McHenry Sep 14, 2023
Heard on:
"We are selling a lot of Halloween products right now," said Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, NC. "And certainly we'll move into the Christmas season shortly thereafter." Ariel Jackson
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

While retail sales were up 0.6% for August, gasoline prices were a big driver. For some retailers, like Irene Kesselman at Ali Cat Toys in Carrboro, North Carolina, August turned out to be a little slower than the headline numbers.

“Our business right now is holding steady,” said Kesselman. “We were flat for the month of August. However, we are up for the year, and we are up for the month of September thus far.”

Yet for Kesselman, the holiday season is right around the corner, and that means building out inventory.

“Our biggest challenge right now is always the prep season for holiday because it takes a lot of work and my staff has to unpack a lot of boxes and check in a lot of merchandise,” said Kesselman. “But no matter what, my staff manages to do what they need to do to get the merchandise checked in.”

To hear Kesselman’s full story, use the media player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:20 PM PDT
18:13
5:04 PM PDT
26:57
1:58 PM PDT
1:05
8:12 AM PDT
1:05
Sep 14, 2023
10:06
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
Sep 12, 2023
27:23
Should we blow it all up?
How We Survive
Should we blow it all up?
Let's ask our crystal ball: Where will inflation be in 6 months?
Let's ask our crystal ball: Where will inflation be in 6 months?
Fossil fuels built Houston into an energy capital. Can it lead the clean energy transition?
A Warmer World
Fossil fuels built Houston into an energy capital. Can it lead the clean energy transition?
Why did the Instant Pot go out of style?
Marketplace Tech
Why did the Instant Pot go out of style?