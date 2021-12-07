A jobs report full of mixed signals
We'll also check in with an antique dealer and hear from restaurant owners as they look toward a second winter dealing with COVID-19.
Segments From this episode
Despite a meh jobs report, high-frequency data paints a bright picture
With signing bonuses, rising wages and less fear of being laid off — what's not to like?
The restaurant industry preps for a winter with omicron
Spending is still down, prices are up and owners are worried about how the variant will affect business.
Could home equity lines of credit come back in 2022?
After a pause, HELOCs could regain popularity if mortgage interest rates rise.
What makes federal infrastructure jobs "good-paying"?
The idea that federally funded construction projects must pay a minimum "prevailing wage" goes back to a 1931 law.
Could hybrid work hold women back?
Because women are more likely to take advantage of workplace flexibility, journalist Emily Peck says they could be put on the "mommy track."
Can you teach an old antiques business new tricks?
This San Francisco antiques business got its start by looking to the past. Now it's trying to prepare for an uncertain future.
Music from the episode
Sister Owls Monster Rally
Cory Wong Vulfpeck
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
I'm a Rock Jitwam
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer