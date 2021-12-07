Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily


A jobs report full of mixed signals
Dec 6, 2021

A jobs report full of mixed signals

We'll also check in with an antique dealer and hear from restaurant owners as they look toward a second winter dealing with COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

Despite a meh jobs report, high-frequency data paints a bright picture

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 6, 2021
With signing bonuses, rising wages and less fear of being laid off — what's not to like?
Each month since June, employers have posted more than 10 million job listings, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
COVID-19

The restaurant industry preps for a winter with omicron

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 6, 2021
Spending is still down, prices are up and owners are worried about how the variant will affect business.
Amid the continued spread of the coronavirus, spending at restaurants is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Could home equity lines of credit come back in 2022?

by Amy Scott
Dec 6, 2021
After a pause, HELOCs could regain popularity if mortgage interest rates rise.
If interest rates creep up in the coming year, homeowners may turn from refinancing to HELOCs.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

What makes federal infrastructure jobs "good-paying"?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 6, 2021
The idea that federally funded construction projects must pay a minimum "prevailing wage" goes back to a 1931 law.
The Department of Labor is preparing updates to the regulations of federally funded construction jobs. Above, a crew resurfaces a road in Alhambra, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Could hybrid work hold women back?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 6, 2021
Because women are more likely to take advantage of workplace flexibility, journalist Emily Peck says they could be put on the "mommy track."
"That's the worry, that the women who take advantage of this new workplace flexibility will wind up in the same old mommy track," argues Emily Peck, who wrote about how working from home could hold women back professionally.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP via Getty Images
My Economy

Can you teach an old antiques business new tricks?

by Minju Park
Dec 6, 2021
This San Francisco antiques business got its start by looking to the past. Now it's trying to prepare for an uncertain future.
Shippodo Fine Arts in the San Francisco Bay area primarily focuses on Japanese and Chinese antiques.
Photo courtesy of Ryosuke Ueda
Music from the episode

Sister Owls Monster Rally
Cory Wong Vulfpeck
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

