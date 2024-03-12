Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Double your impact when you donate to Marketplace today! ⏩ Match my gift!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A higher-than-expected CPI 
Mar 12, 2024

A higher-than-expected CPI 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Prices rose slightly more than forecast in February, but prices in some sectors are down.

Segments From this episode

Consumers might wish for prices to drop, but here's why deflation is not a good thing

by Samantha Fields
Mar 12, 2024
Most of the time deflation is a signal of a struggling economy. Disinflation — when prices still increase, just more slowly — is the goal.
Once prices go up, it’s unusual for them to drop.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why prices are dropping at furniture retailers like Ikea

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 12, 2024
Furniture prices fell 3.7% over the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.
Demand for furniture spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, but now manufacturing and shipping costs have eased, making price cuts to furniture possible.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Marketplace

by
Mar 12, 2024
Prices rose slightly more than forecast in February, but prices in some sectors are down.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Owners of a Vermont trolley tour company are committed to the city that "accepted us"

by Sarah Leeson
Mar 12, 2024
"We want to add something good to Burlington, Vermont," says co-owner Hannington Kasagga.
"When we went to the manufacturer's warehouse and we saw our trolley, I think that was the happiest moment in my entire life," says Burlington Trolley Tours co-owner Hannington Kasagga.
Courtesy Hannington Kasagga.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Apparel prices haven't budged in past year

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 12, 2024
Leaner inventories and lower demand are both likely factors.
The store June Ruby in Aurora, Colorado, sells women's clothing and accessories. Thrifty consumers and effective inventory management have contributed to stable prices in the apparel industry.
Courtesy Michelle Rotter
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As opioid crisis rages, Oregon must decide how to spend its settlement dollars

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 12, 2024
States are allocating hundreds of millions. Officials weigh spreading it among treatment, recovery, prevention and harm reduction.
Fernando Peña shows NW Instituto Latino's supplies funded by opioid settlement money, including Narcan, which treats overdoses, as well as safer-use, safer-sex and wound care items.
Mitchell Hartman/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Opposite People" Fela Kuti
"Moving On" Roosevelt
"Oh Baby" LCD Soundsystem
"Spiritual State" Nujabes, Uyama Hiroto

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PDT
27:59
3:48 PM PDT
28:54
2:24 PM PDT
1:05
7:55 AM PDT
7:29
3:04 AM PDT
9:35
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
The business behind HBCU marching bands
The business behind HBCU marching bands
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?