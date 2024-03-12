A higher-than-expected CPI
Prices rose slightly more than forecast in February, but prices in some sectors are down.
Segments From this episode
Consumers might wish for prices to drop, but here's why deflation is not a good thing
Most of the time deflation is a signal of a struggling economy. Disinflation — when prices still increase, just more slowly — is the goal.
Why prices are dropping at furniture retailers like Ikea
Furniture prices fell 3.7% over the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.
Apparel prices haven't budged in past year
Leaner inventories and lower demand are both likely factors.
Music from the episode
"Opposite People" Fela Kuti
"Moving On" Roosevelt
"Oh Baby" LCD Soundsystem
"Spiritual State" Nujabes, Uyama Hiroto
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer