“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Early this year, the White House announced that over the past three years, the country has seen a boom in the number of entrepreneurs setting up shop in the United States. According to Census Bureau data, there have been nearly 16 million new business applications since 2021, representing an increase of roughly 85% in the number of average monthly applicants since the early 2000s.

One of those new businesses is Burlington Trolley Tours in Vermont. Run by Hannington Kasagga, Barbara Asiimwe and Catherine Turyamureeba, the company’s owners are committed to growing.

“We want to grow the business into something big, and we are willing to go all the way to make it big,” Kasagga said. “We feel like Burlington, Vermont, has given us a home, and we want to add something good to Burlington, Vermont, because it has accepted us.

