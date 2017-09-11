09/11/2017: After Irma, where do you start?

Millions of Floridians are still out of their homes in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Much of state is without power, and early damage estimates range from $25 billion to $60 billion. We'll look at how officials start to tally that up, and the lasting problems Floridians face. Then: Since it opened in 2011, more than 30 million people have visited New York's 9/11 memorial. It's maybe the highest-profile memorial to victims of mass violence in this country, but there are plenty of others and more planned in Orlando, Charleston and elsewhere. But the process of designing and financing these memorials isn't easy. Plus, we'll talk with San Diego, California, mayor Kevin Faulconer about NAFTA as negotiations continue.