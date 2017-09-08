09/08/2017: Bracing for the storm, again

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, it seems possible that in the worst-case scenario this storm could top $1 trillion in damage, to say nothing of the lives at risk. We'll look at what insurers are watching and how it compares to Harvey, plus the way private companies mobilize to provide disaster relief. Then: Everything you need to know about the massive data breach at Equifax. Finally, as we do every week, we'll wrap up a very odd five days of news.