DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

09/08/2017: Bracing for the storm, again

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, it seems possible that in the worst-case scenario this storm could top $1 trillion in damage, to say nothing of the lives at risk. We'll look at what insurers are watching and how it compares to Harvey, plus the way private companies mobilize to provide disaster relief. Then: Everything you need to know about the massive data breach at Equifax. Finally, as we do every week, we'll wrap up a very odd five days of news.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.