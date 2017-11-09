09/11/2017: Hurricane waters could be spreading the West Nile virus

(Markets Edition) As Irma drops from hurricane to tropical storm, we'll explore Florida's insurance system. Shahid Hamid, a professor at Florida International University, joins us to discuss whether insurance companies are equipped with the resources to handle the aftermath of this disaster. Next, we'll look at how hurricane waters could increase the number of West Nile cases, and then discuss the upcoming vote to re-authorize funding for the Federal Aviation Administration.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.