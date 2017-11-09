09/11/2017: Hurricane waters could be spreading the West Nile virus
(Markets Edition) As Irma drops from hurricane to tropical storm, we'll explore Florida's insurance system. Shahid Hamid, a professor at Florida International University, joins us to discuss whether insurance companies are equipped with the resources to handle the aftermath of this disaster. Next, we'll look at how hurricane waters could increase the number of West Nile cases, and then discuss the upcoming vote to re-authorize funding for the Federal Aviation Administration.