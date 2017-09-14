DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/14/2017: What Harvey and Irma mean for the economy

(Markets Edition) Another reason we all wish Harvey and Irma never happened: they arrived very late in America's economic cycle, which could slow rebuilding. On today's show, economist Diane Swonk breaks down what these natural disasters spell for the country's economy. Afterwards, we'll look at Trump's decision to block the $1.3 billion sale of an Oregon-based chipmaker to a Chinese-backed firm. Then, we'll talk with Marketplace regular Allan Sloan about this frustration with the Equifax data breach and the company's power over consumers.

David Brancaccio
