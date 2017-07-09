09/07/2017: Will Janet Yellen get a second term?

(U.S. Edition) There were talks that President Trump had been considering Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, for the position of Federal Reserve Chair. But he's reportedly soured on him following Cohn's criticism of his comments on the violent clashes in Charlottesville. We'll look at the degree of influence this position has and why presidents usually end up re-nominating the current chair. Afterwards, we'll look at the damage that Hurricane Harvey has caused to cotton crops — and the further damage that Hurricane Irma could cause. And finally, we'll discuss a potential brain drain from Britain amid Brexit talks.