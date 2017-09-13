09/13/2017: How Caribbean economies will recover from Irma

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... There are serious concerns about how Caribbean economies will recover from Hurricane Irma. We’ll take you to Turks and Caicos, a country that relies on tourism spending. Afterwards, we’ll chat about whether European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s annual state of the EU speech was an effort to shift the narrative away from Brexit worries. Then, we’ll transport you to Sweden where cash makes up just 1 percent of all payments.