09/14/2017: "The reason happens to be Trump"

On Air Force One today, somewhere between D.C. and Naples, Florida, President Trump took credit for the country's economic strength and gave an update on his tax plan. We'll check a few of his claims, in particular that the plan is "revenue neutral" with faster economic growth. Then we'll head back to Florida, which is picking up the pieces after being battered by Hurricane Irma this week. But it's been especially tough for Floridians to get their claims processed — because all the insurance adjusters are still in Houston. Then: you might know Manolo Blahnik the shoes, but Blahnik is also a man, and he's the subject of a new film. We'll talk with the director. 

Kai Ryssdal
