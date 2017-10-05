10/05/2017: The economy according to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gave his assessment of the American economy this morning on Twitter: "Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades!" A couple things about that: Markets go down too, and unemployment was only at a 16-year low back in June. It's not clear what "business enthusiasm" metric he was using. But look: It's a long-established tradition for presidents to claim credit for the country's economic successes. Whether that credit's always deserved? That's less clear. Also on this show: We'll bring you the latest on Republicans' tax plan and examine a play all about junk bonds. Plus: Our reporter hitched a ride yesterday on a planeload of union nurses, truck drivers and electricians headed from New York to Puerto Rico.