DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

10/05/2017: The economy according to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gave his assessment of the American economy this morning on Twitter: "Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades!" A couple things about that: Markets go down too, and unemployment was only at a 16-year low back in June. It's not clear what "business enthusiasm" metric he was using. But look: It's a long-established tradition for presidents to claim credit for the country's economic successes. Whether that credit's always deserved? That's less clear. Also on this show: We'll bring you the latest on Republicans' tax plan and examine a play all about junk bonds. Plus: Our reporter hitched a ride yesterday on a planeload of union nurses, truck drivers and electricians headed from New York to Puerto Rico.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Canyons
Chris Pickering
Listen and Buy Now
Slow Blues [Explicit]
Various artists
Listen and Buy Now
Eyes To The Wind
The War On Drugs
Listen and Buy Now
Adult Acid
Thee Oh Sees
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.