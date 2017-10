10/06/2017: How do we count jobs numbers?

It's jobs day. The numbers weren't great, in part because of the hurricanes that hit Florida and the Gulf Coast, but also because of the way jobs numbers are crunched each month. We'll explain. Then: Amazon is testing a new service in its quest to (very nearly) take over this country's retail economy: shipping. Later, we'll bring you the latest on President Donald Trump and the Iran deal, and, as always, we'll wrap up the week in business news.