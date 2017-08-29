DownloadDownload

08/29/2017: After the storm clears

It's still raining in Houston and all along the Gulf Coast. We don't quite know what it's going to look like when the water recedes, so we called Craig Fugate. He ran FEMA under President Obama and talked to us about what happens next and how displaced people can start putting their lives back together. Then: We'll look how undocumented immigrants are seeking (or even avoiding) help in Harvey's wake. Plus: Why does it seem like Congress does the same debt ceiling dance every couple years?

