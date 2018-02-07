DownloadDownload

03/09/2018: U.S. employers add a whopping 313,000 jobs in February

(Markets Edition) The U.S. economy added 313,000 jobs last month, and the markets seem to be pretty happy about this. Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, explains why the markets aren't too worried about the possibility of interest rate hikes from the Fed. Afterwards, amid reports that Toys R Us is planning to shut down all of its U.S. stores, we'll look at how the toy retailer got to this point. Plus: What might North Korea ask for this time in its upcoming talks with the U.S.? 

