03/16/2018: Competition among real estate agents heats up

(Markets Edition) New housing construction fell 7 percent last month and retail sales aren't looking the strongest. We'll talk to Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about how turmoil in Washington can trickle down to businesses. Afterwards, we'll look at how real estate agents are experimenting with new ways to find clients in an increasingly competitive field. Plus: A new report that says Trump's team is getting ready to punish China for stealing U.S. intellectual property.

