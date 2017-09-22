09/22/2017: More Americans are falling behind on their credit card payments

(Markets Edition) Facebook is turning over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congress, which is investigating possible interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. On today's show, we'll look at how Mark Zuckerberg plans to handle political ads in the future. Afterwards, we'll talk with Chris Low — chief economist at FTN Financial — about the Fed's plans for interest rates, and then examine why credit card delinquencies are on the rise.