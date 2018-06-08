DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Why economic success in the U.S. puts pressure on other countries

(Markets Edition) World leaders from countries like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are set to meet this weekend as part of the annual G7 summit. On the heels of the event, we'll look at some of the maneuvering that business and trade groups are doing behind the scenes. Afterwards, we'll hear from Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about why economic trends in the U.S. — even positive ones — can have negative effects abroad. Then, we'll discuss how limited housing is a barrier for older Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (06/08/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.