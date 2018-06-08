Why economic success in the U.S. puts pressure on other countries

(Markets Edition) World leaders from countries like the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are set to meet this weekend as part of the annual G7 summit. On the heels of the event, we'll look at some of the maneuvering that business and trade groups are doing behind the scenes. Afterwards, we'll hear from Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about why economic trends in the U.S. — even positive ones — can have negative effects abroad. Then, we'll discuss how limited housing is a barrier for older Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. (06/08/2018)