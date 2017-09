09/15/2017: How employers are taking control of our lives

(Markets Edition) Bonds seem to have fallen out of favor for now. But the shift isn't being driven by the U.S. Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, explains China's involvement. Afterwards, we'll chat with University of Michigan professor Elizabeth Anderson about the "tyrannical" nature of companies in the U.S., and why she thinks there are flaws with the current employee-employer dynamic.