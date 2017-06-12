DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

06/12/2017: Et tu, Delta?

In this summer's Shakespeare in the Park, the titular character in "Julius Caesar" is distinctly Trumpy. Of course — 400-year-old spoiler alert! — he's assassinated, and outcry from the right caused Delta and Bank of America pull their support. The theater is the latest in a growing series of political minefields for brand-sensitive companies. We'll look at how companies are trying to find their way and what it means for entertainment. Plus, it's been a tough start to the week for America's highest-profile CEOs, with GE's Jeff Immelt being shown the door and Uber's Travis Kalanick facing a possible leave of absence amid personal tragedy and a new report of dysfunctional corporate culture. Then: New York City is adding a new area code, and the after-market for the old 212 is booming.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Gold On The Ceiling
The Black Keys
Listen and Buy Now
Colors Collide
The Seshen
Listen and Buy Now
Good Will Come to You
Fruit Bats
Listen and Buy Now
Love (Instrumental)
J Dilla
Listen and Buy Now
Stress Me Out (feat. Olivier St Louis)
Bibio
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.