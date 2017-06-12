06/12/2017: Et tu, Delta?

In this summer's Shakespeare in the Park, the titular character in "Julius Caesar" is distinctly Trumpy. Of course — 400-year-old spoiler alert! — he's assassinated, and outcry from the right caused Delta and Bank of America pull their support. The theater is the latest in a growing series of political minefields for brand-sensitive companies. We'll look at how companies are trying to find their way and what it means for entertainment. Plus, it's been a tough start to the week for America's highest-profile CEOs, with GE's Jeff Immelt being shown the door and Uber's Travis Kalanick facing a possible leave of absence amid personal tragedy and a new report of dysfunctional corporate culture. Then: New York City is adding a new area code, and the after-market for the old 212 is booming.