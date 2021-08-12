U.S. Census Bureau coming out with first local results from 2020 survey
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also, while we know Biden's infrastructure package plans for more charging stations, we still aren't sure who'll be in charge of maintaining those stations. Then, we look at how Major League Baseball is attempting to draw in fans with its own real-life callback to the iconic "Field of Dreams" movie.
Segments From this episode
U.S. Census to release first local data from 2020 survey
These numbers have major political and economic implications.
Major League Baseball hopes a real-life "Field of Dreams" will bring back fans
Can nostalgia for the way the game was a century ago -- channeled by a three-decade-old movie -- help the game compete in the attention economy?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director