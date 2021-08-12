U.S. Census Bureau coming out with first local results from 2020 survey

Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Aug 12, 2021

Also, while we know Biden's infrastructure package plans for more charging stations, we still aren't sure who'll be in charge of maintaining those stations. Then, we look at how Major League Baseball is attempting to draw in fans with its own real-life callback to the iconic "Field of Dreams" movie.

Segments From this episode

U.S. Census to release first local data from 2020 survey

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 12, 2021
These numbers have major political and economic implications.
The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail as seen on March 19, 2020 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Major League Baseball hopes a real-life "Field of Dreams" will bring back fans

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 12, 2021
Can nostalgia for the way the game was a century ago -- channeled by a three-decade-old movie -- help the game compete in the attention economy?
The major league field at the Field of Dreams Movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Quinn Harris/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
