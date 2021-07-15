Tweaking the balance of power between labor and employers
Change is coming to the National Labor Relations Board — how might that affect how it does its work? Plus, we consider Federal Reserve Chair Powell's latest pronouncements on inflation and a new study that makes a compelling economic case for improved early childhood education.
Why the Federal Reserve "is hedging its bets on the side of employment over inflation" right now
Diane Swonk, chief economist of Grant Thornton, joins us to review.
Biden administration picks to labor board could change the outlook for unions
A Senate committee is set to consider two Biden appointees to the National Labor Relations Board.
Study underlines the economic importance of early childhood education
Marketplace’s Chris Farrell says research based on the Perry Preschool Project shows broad, long-term benefits of early investment.
