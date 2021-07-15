Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Tweaking the balance of power between labor and employers
Jul 15, 2021

Tweaking the balance of power between labor and employers

Change is coming to the National Labor Relations Board — how might that affect how it does its work? Plus, we consider Federal Reserve Chair Powell's latest pronouncements on inflation and a new study that makes a compelling economic case for improved early childhood education.

Segments From this episode

Why the Federal Reserve "is hedging its bets on the side of employment over inflation" right now

Diane Swonk, chief economist of Grant Thornton, joins us to review.
Listen Now
Biden administration picks to labor board could change the outlook for unions

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 15, 2021
A Senate committee is set to consider two Biden appointees to the National Labor Relations Board.
Organizers in support of the unionization of an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, earlier this year. The NLRB completed the vote count in April. Workers voted to reject the union.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Study underlines the economic importance of early childhood education

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 15, 2021
Marketplace’s Chris Farrell says research based on the Perry Preschool Project shows broad, long-term benefits of early investment.
K and Pre-K students gather for a class portrait at Yung Wing School in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
