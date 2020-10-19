Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

A Trump plan to cut food stamps has been blocked
Oct 19, 2020

A Trump plan to cut food stamps has been blocked

Plus, a new deadline for pandemic relief legislation, a trading outage for some European markets, what's next for shopping malls, sea urchin "ranching" and a push from airlines to do more COVID testing.

Segments From this episode

Federal court blocks Trump's cuts on food stamps

by David Brancaccio , Erika Beras and Alex Schroeder
Oct 19, 2020
The Trump administration's plan would have ended food stamps for nearly 700,000 unemployed people.
A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed at a Brooklyn grocery store on Dec. 5, 2019 in New York City.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Tuesday is the deadline for comprehensive coronavirus relief legislation

Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says, unfortunately, this is just noise. "This is just political posturing," Coronado said. At this stage, it is very unlikely we are going to get something legislated before the election, which is unfortunate but probably true."
Euronext technical glitch shuts down trading in European markets for hours Monday

The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
COVID-19

What’s next for struggling shopping malls?

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 19, 2020
Mall real estate is facing a crisis with department store sales down and bankruptcies up.
A nearly empty mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, in June.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Sea urchin "ranches" provide uni while protecting kelp forests

by Kate Kaye
Oct 19, 2020
The new focus on farming the spiny blobs could also help with kelp recovery, an essential part of Pacific coastal habitats.
Oregon Sea Farms sells sea urchins for about $10 each. Above, a red sea urchin.
Xavier Leoty/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Airlines push for more COVID tests, fewer quarantines to get more people traveling

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Oct 19, 2020
Airlines believe the fear of sitting next to an infected passenger and 14-day mandatory quarantines are keeping more people from flying.
Travelers stand at an information desk to ask about the free-of-charge COVID-19 testing station at Düsseldorf International Airport on October 19, 2020.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
