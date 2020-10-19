Oct 19, 2020
A Trump plan to cut food stamps has been blocked
Plus, a new deadline for pandemic relief legislation, a trading outage for some European markets, what's next for shopping malls, sea urchin "ranching" and a push from airlines to do more COVID testing.
Segments From this episode
Federal court blocks Trump's cuts on food stamps
The Trump administration's plan would have ended food stamps for nearly 700,000 unemployed people.
Euronext technical glitch shuts down trading in European markets for hours Monday
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
What’s next for struggling shopping malls?
Mall real estate is facing a crisis with department store sales down and bankruptcies up.
Sea urchin "ranches" provide uni while protecting kelp forests
The new focus on farming the spiny blobs could also help with kelp recovery, an essential part of Pacific coastal habitats.
Airlines push for more COVID tests, fewer quarantines to get more people traveling
Airlines believe the fear of sitting next to an infected passenger and 14-day mandatory quarantines are keeping more people from flying.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director