Shift in abortion laws could lead to a shift in the tech talent pool for some states
The ruling on Roe v. Wade could have a big effect on tech business located in states where abortion could become banned, especially when it comes to drawing tech talent to those states. We look into how gas prices could force a lot of drivers for ride-hailing services to re-evaluate the worth of having that side hustle. Christopher Low joins us to discuss the markets.
Higher gas prices have rideshare drivers questioning their side hustle
Services like Uber and Lyft are trying to get more people to drive for them. The math isn't working out for many drivers.
How the tech landscape could change if abortion laws do
Hard right turns in legislation in Texas and Florida, among other states, have begun creating challenges for recruiting among a mostly liberal workforce.
