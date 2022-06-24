Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Shift in abortion laws could lead to a shift in the tech talent pool for some states
Jun 24, 2022

Shift in abortion laws could lead to a shift in the tech talent pool for some states

The ruling on Roe v. Wade could have a big effect on tech business located in states where abortion could become banned, especially when it comes to drawing tech talent to those states. We look into how gas prices could force a lot of drivers for ride-hailing services to re-evaluate the worth of having that side hustle. Christopher Low joins us to discuss the markets.

Segments From this episode

Higher gas prices have rideshare drivers questioning their side hustle

by Andy Uhler
Jun 24, 2022
Services like Uber and Lyft are trying to get more people to drive for them. The math isn't working out for many drivers.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
How the tech landscape could change if abortion laws do

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 24, 2022
Hard right turns in legislation in Texas and Florida, among other states, have begun creating challenges for recruiting among a mostly liberal workforce.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

