Apr 21, 2021
Shareholder and consumer pressure for social justice
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This week, the Service Employees International Union and nonprofit Majority Action called on managers of pension and hedge funds to press for social justice during corporate annual meetings. Plus, a large group of religious leaders calls for a boycott of Home Depot and says the company isn't doing enough to oppose Georgia's new law that makes it harder to vote. And, progress for restaurants that are able to pay rent again, but the data also shows challenges for minority-owned businesses.
Segments From this episode
Union and advocacy groups seek corporate change through shareholders
They're addressing institutional investors like hedge funds and asking managers to press for social justice.
Religious leaders in Georgia call for Home Depot boycott over new restrictive voting law
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
More restaurants paid April rent, but minority-owned businesses still lag behind
More than half weren't able to pay rent this month.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director