Shareholder and consumer pressure for social justice
Apr 21, 2021

Shareholder and consumer pressure for social justice

This week, the Service Employees International Union and nonprofit Majority Action called on managers of pension and hedge funds to press for social justice during corporate annual meetings. Plus, a large group of religious leaders calls for a boycott of Home Depot and says the company isn't doing enough to oppose Georgia's new law that makes it harder to vote. And, progress for restaurants that are able to pay rent again, but the data also shows challenges for minority-owned businesses.

Segments From this episode

Union and advocacy groups seek corporate change through shareholders

by Justin Ho
Apr 21, 2021
They're addressing institutional investors like hedge funds and asking managers to press for social justice.
Asset managers have a lot of sway over corporate decision-making, said Chris Baumann of the Service Employees International Union.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for National Domestic Workers Alliance and Service Employees International Union
Religious leaders in Georgia call for Home Depot boycott over new restrictive voting law

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID-19

More restaurants paid April rent, but minority-owned businesses still lag behind

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 21, 2021
More than half weren't able to pay rent this month.
The number of restaurants that didn’t pay rent in April was down to 35% from 63% the month before. But the data also shows minority business owners are still lagging behind.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
