May 5, 2020
Even before COVID-19, many had economic anxiety
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Lower income people were already very anxious well before COVID-19. The price of crude oil has been on a two-day roll. Airlines focus on frequent flyers. The Treasury Department says it will borrow $3 trillion in three months.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
People across most income groups are more anxious about the economy during COVID-19
But those earning under $25,000 are about as anxious now as they were before the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Airlines are tweaking frequent-flyer programs to keep customers loyal after lockdown
The last thing airlines want is for customers who fly business class to opt for rival carriers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Treasury expects to borrow $3 trillion over next 3 months
That's almost triple what the Treasury borrowed in the 2019 accounting year.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow