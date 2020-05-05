COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support access to trustworthy, independent news for all. Invest in Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Even before COVID-19, many had economic anxiety
May 5, 2020

Even before COVID-19, many had economic anxiety

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lower income people were already very anxious well before COVID-19. The price of crude oil has been on a two-day roll. Airlines focus on frequent flyers. The Treasury Department says it will borrow $3 trillion in three months.

Stories From this episode

Economic Anxiety Index®

People across most income groups are more anxious about the economy during COVID-19

by Mitchell Hartman
May 5, 2020
But those earning under $25,000 are about as anxious now as they were before the pandemic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Airlines are tweaking frequent-flyer programs to keep customers loyal after lockdown

by Jack Stewart
May 5, 2020
The last thing airlines want is for customers who fly business class to opt for rival carriers.
Airlines haven't had to pay much attention to loyalty programs in recent years because demand for flying has been high. That's going to change.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Treasury expects to borrow $3 trillion over next 3 months

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
May 5, 2020
That's almost triple what the Treasury borrowed in the 2019 accounting year.
The Treasury needs the money to pay for all of the new stimulus spending to keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Daydream Mothlight

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
You’ve got questions – Marketplace helps answer them.
In return, we ask for your support.
Invest in Marketplace