Jun 4, 2020
LA’s pledge to move money out of policing
Rehiring has been happening, but slowly. Another 1.9 million people filed jobless claims last week. LA will move money out of policing. Congress' new rules for PPP loans. A look at how housing came to be precarious for many.
Stories From this episode
LA pledges to move money out of policing and into other social programs
The proposed cuts amount to at most 8% of the LAPD's $1.86 billion budget.
Congress passes legislation to extend PPP loan deadlines
One change: Businesses will have more time to spend their loans and still qualify for forgiveness.
