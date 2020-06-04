Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

LA's pledge to move money out of policing
Jun 4, 2020

LA’s pledge to move money out of policing

Rehiring has been happening, but slowly. Another 1.9 million people filed jobless claims last week. LA will move money out of policing. Congress' new rules for PPP loans. A look at how housing came to be precarious for many.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

LA pledges to move money out of policing and into other social programs

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 4, 2020
The proposed cuts amount to at most 8% of the LAPD's $1.86 billion budget.
Los Angeles is the first big city to propose cutting police budgets after protests.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Congress passes legislation to extend PPP loan deadlines

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 4, 2020
One change: Businesses will have more time to spend their loans and still qualify for forgiveness.
The legislation defers payroll taxes for businesses getting the loans, and it gives them more time to repay any part of a loan that isn’t forgiven.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Functions On the Low Ruff Sqwad

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

