The recovery continues, but we’re losing some momentum
Aug 7, 2020

The recovery continues, but we're losing some momentum

Aug 7, 2020

There were 1.8 million jobs added last month, 200,000 more than economists expected. The numbers aren't quite as positive if you dig deeper. Plus, the Trump administration acts — on Chinese companies and Canadian aluminum.

Segments From this episode

It's always good when we have more job growth than expected, but the recent numbers reflect a timing issue

A lot of schools went back early, which means a lot of teachers went back to work. But those are gains we won't see later in the year. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
Share Now on:

Trump officials plan to delist Chinese companies that don't meet audit standards

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Jennifer Pak and Alex Schroeder
Aug 7, 2020
Regulators want access to financial audits of Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
The Trump administration is recommending a plan that Chinese companies with shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges must submit to audits or else give up their listings. Pictured: The New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Once in a Lifetime The Hit Crew

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
