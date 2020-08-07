Aug 7, 2020
The recovery continues, but we’re losing some momentum
There were 1.8 million jobs added last month, 200,000 more than economists expected. The numbers aren't quite as positive if you dig deeper. Plus, the Trump administration acts — on Chinese companies and Canadian aluminum.
Segments From this episode
It's always good when we have more job growth than expected, but the recent numbers reflect a timing issue
A lot of schools went back early, which means a lot of teachers went back to work. But those are gains we won't see later in the year. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
Trump officials plan to delist Chinese companies that don't meet audit standards
Regulators want access to financial audits of Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
